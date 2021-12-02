PolkaWar Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and $6.12 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.39 or 0.07863891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,863.22 or 0.99938915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021176 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,323,348 coins and its circulating supply is 19,073,348 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

