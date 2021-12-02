Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 78.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock worth $4,163,672. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $999.86 million, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.