Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,252 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000.

AERI opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

