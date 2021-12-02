Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. FMR LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,935,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.73.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

