Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $428,000 Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VECO opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

