PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.54

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $83,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,087 shares of company stock worth $8,095,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.