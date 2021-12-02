Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,414. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

