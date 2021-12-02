Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. 2,158,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.