Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $306.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.81 and a fifty-two week high of $323.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.07.

