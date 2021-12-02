Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 148,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,949,000 after buying an additional 13,788,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,791,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,007,000 after buying an additional 477,893 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,568,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,388,000 after buying an additional 439,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

