Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7,692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 85,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 128,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.