Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after buying an additional 402,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after buying an additional 889,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.