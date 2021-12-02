Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 286.7% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $247,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 29.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 294.0% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.24 and its 200-day moving average is $307.10. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

