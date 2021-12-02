Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

