Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,297 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

