Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head to Head Contrast

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Procept BioRobotics and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56%

38.6% of Procept BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Procept BioRobotics and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procept BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.17%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Procept BioRobotics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procept BioRobotics and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.16 million 61.57 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.74

Procept BioRobotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Summary

Procept BioRobotics beats Delcath Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

