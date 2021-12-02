Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.