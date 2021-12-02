Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Prologis has increased its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

NYSE:PLD opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $156.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

