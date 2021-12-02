ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,598,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 34,422,820 shares.The stock last traded at $153.51 and had previously closed at $155.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

