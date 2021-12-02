Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,519 shares of company stock worth $4,375,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Prothena by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.