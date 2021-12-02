Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verastem by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,556 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $464.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

