Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 341.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tellurian by 205.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tellurian by 105.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tellurian by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

