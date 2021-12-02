Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

