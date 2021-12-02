Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 304,960 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,960 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.