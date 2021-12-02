Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

