Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,550 shares of company stock worth $9,195,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

