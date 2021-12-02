PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $1,965,500.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12.

PubMatic stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

