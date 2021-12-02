Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

