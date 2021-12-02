PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Short Interest Update

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PYR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 4,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,299. PyroGenesis Canada has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

