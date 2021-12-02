Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Issued By KeyCorp

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.