Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Up 105.0% in November

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QFTA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

