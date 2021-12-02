Qubitica Trading 28.9% Lower This Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.27 or 0.00337605 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001294 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $802.20 or 0.01408552 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

