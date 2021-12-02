Radio Caca Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $862.96 million and approximately $201.57 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00094937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.35 or 0.07940490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,607.77 or 1.00079742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021524 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

