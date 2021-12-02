Rainicorn Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and $814,289.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.09 or 0.07853146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,157.03 or 0.99856210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021161 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

