Raydium (RAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $178.06 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $11.33 or 0.00019953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $878.87 million and $178.06 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00094756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.57 or 0.07926914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,849.58 or 1.00085548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021385 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,546,056 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.