Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

MAG opened at $15.54 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 143.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

