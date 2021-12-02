Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,540,581 shares of company stock worth $2,764,365,774 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,095.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.37, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $976.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $777.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

