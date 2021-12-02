Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

