Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.85 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3,111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $330.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $340.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

