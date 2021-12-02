Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $293.10 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.