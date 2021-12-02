Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

RGF stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

