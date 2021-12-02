ReapChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.29 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $29.50 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00239678 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.