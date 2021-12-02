Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $91.06

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.06, but opened at $95.33. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 1,102 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
