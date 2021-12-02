Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $91.06

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.06, but opened at $95.33. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 1,102 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

