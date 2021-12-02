Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.01

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 2987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

