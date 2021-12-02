reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $639,858.59 and approximately $4,636.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,444,392 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

