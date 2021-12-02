Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REG opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

