Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 553 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

T stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 185.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

