Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 192,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,666 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

