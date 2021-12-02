Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

