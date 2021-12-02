Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,039,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 2,210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

